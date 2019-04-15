Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018 | KOB 4
Advertisement

Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018

Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018

The Associated Press
April 15, 2019 10:10 AM

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico was the national leader in pecan production last year thanks to Hurricane Michael striking down large swaths of Georgia's pecan crop.

Advertisement

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports U.S. Department of Agriculture numbers show New Mexico produced around 90 million pounds of pecans in 2018.

Georgia, traditionally the United States' largest pecan-producing state, saw its crop crippled by the storm, cutting production by almost half from 107 million pounds to 56 million.

Records show Texas was ranked third at 28 million pounds and Arizona was fourth at 25 million pounds.

New Mexico reported a growth of almost 50 million pounds in the last decade from 2008's production of 43 million pounds.

___ Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 15, 2019 10:10 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
Woman shot in SW Albuquerque
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Skeletal human remains found near New Mexico's Baylor Canyon
Advertisement




OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
OfferUp sale in Nob Hill goes wrong, seller gets dragged by car
Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018
Report: New Mexico led pecan production in 2018
Skim or swim: Ski Santa Fe celebrates last day of season with pond skimming
Skim or swim: Ski Santa Fe celebrates last day of season with pond skimming
230 migrants detained near New Mexico's Mount Cristo Rey
230 migrants detained near New Mexico's Mount Cristo Rey
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches
Cat returns to owner in NW Albuquerque with strange shaved patches