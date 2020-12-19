Report: New Mexico needs plan to address high suicide rate

According to state data, there were 515 suicides in New Mexico last year and preliminary information shows total suicides are about the same for the first 10 months of 2020. However, monthly totals for May and July outpaced those from the previous year.

Officials said one reason the suicide numbers are comparable so far to last year is the delay in determining the cause of deaths. Another possibility is that behavioral health problems may not manifest themselves immediately after a person suffers trauma, including trauma related to the pandemic.

In New Mexico, the data shows suicide rates are highest among men, non-minorities, and Native Americans and successful suicides commonly involve a gun. Rates also are high among LGBTQ youth.

Among children under 15, there were five suicide deaths from January through October in 2019. There were seven this year during that same period, according to the report.

Among young adults between the ages of 15 and 24, the report states that suicides increased by three to 66 for the first 10 months of the year.

“While this increase is not statistically significant, it is potentially concerning as suicides in this age group also increased between 2018 and 2019, and as there is evidence of increased behavioral health needs for youth,” the report says.

Parents and educators have been particularly concerned about the well-being of school-age children given that in-person classes and activities have been on hold for months now.

New Mexico’s history of high suicide rates also is a cause for concern.

The analysts reported that since 2008, suicide rates in New Mexico have averaged 50% higher than the national rate. Overall, suicide accounts for 29% of deaths among 15-to-24-years-olds in the state and since 2014, New Mexico has been among the top 15 states for teen suicide.

New Mexico is one of the few states without legislation requiring suicide prevention training in schools, which would teach adults to recognize warning signs.

The report recommends that the state consider requiring school districts to offer suicide prevention programs for middle and high school students and channel resources to those districts that have the greatest need for behavioral health services.

For the last fiscal year, an additional $12 million for guidance counselors, social workers, counselors and psychologists went unspent, according to budget data from the state Public Education Department.