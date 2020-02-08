Report: New Mexico refinery emitting high levels of chemical

More than 3,000 people live within a mile of the refinery, officials said.

“Businesses are located directly across the road from the fenceline, and Roselawn Elementary School is located just 0.2 miles directly west of the highest reading monitor,” the report said.

Benzene is found in crude oil and used to manufacture plastics and pesticides, officials said.

Prolonged exposure to the chemical can damage bone marrow, decrease red blood cells and lead to cancer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.