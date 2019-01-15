Report: New Mexico remains 48th in nation in child poverty | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico remains 48th in nation in child poverty

The Associated Press
January 15, 2019 01:39 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A child-advocacy group says New Mexico's child poverty rate has decreased but that the state still rates 48th in the nation when compared with other states.

New Mexico Voices for Children released the 2018 New Mexico Kids Count Data Book as the Legislature assembled Tuesday to convene its annual session.

The group says New Mexico's child poverty ranking among the states held steady despite gains in some areas because other states saw larger improvements.

According to New Mexico Voices, New Mexico lags the nation on indicators such has teen pregnancy, high school graduation rates and children who live in high poverty areas.

Policy recommendations in the report include enacting a child tax credit and making other taxation changes to reduce the state's reliance on boom-and-bust oil revenue.
    

