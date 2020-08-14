Report: New Mexico State faculty consider unionizing | KOB 4
Report: New Mexico State faculty consider unionizing

The Associated Press
Updated: August 14, 2020 01:24 PM
Created: August 14, 2020 01:20 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A newspaper says New Mexico State University faculty members are considering whether to form a union after President John Floros announced faculty cuts were likely as a result of budget problems.

Floros said the university would keep its best people and anyone else who doesn't “get on the bus" would need to find another place to work.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that his comments stimulated interest in unionization.

The faculty's last attempt to organize in 2013 was unsuccessful.

The expected cuts to staff and faculty will be finalized in October. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

