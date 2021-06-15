Report: New Mexico threatens North Dakota's No. 2 oil ranking | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Report: New Mexico threatens North Dakota's No. 2 oil ranking

Report: New Mexico threatens North Dakota's No. 2 oil ranking

The Associated Press
Updated: June 15, 2021 10:03 AM
Created: June 15, 2021 10:01 AM

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has ranked as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer for nine years, but it’s on the verge of losing that status because oil production is soaring in New Mexico.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday that New Mexico produced 1.16 million barrels of oil per day in March, while North Dakota’s daily oil output that month was 1.11 million barrels.

Texas continues to lead the nation in oil production.

Lynn Helms, North Dakota’s mineral resources director, told the Bismarck Tribune that New Mexico could surpass North Dakota unless it picks up the pace of production soon.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Homeowner testifies in alleged rape and murder case of Ariana Romeo; attorneys unpack DNA evidence
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Bobby Unser Jr. passes away
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
Two Republican candidates throw in early bids for 2022 New Mexico gubernatorial race
APS is hiring for multiple positions
APS is hiring for multiple positions
Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?
Will New Mexico reach its reopening goal on time?