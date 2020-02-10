Report: NM county settles case with student who was tased by deputy | KOB 4
Report: NM county settles case with student who was tased by deputy

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 10, 2020 06:32 PM

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M.- A 16-year-old student will get a "substantial amount of money" after setting a case with Rio Arriba County, according to the Santa Fe New Mexico.

The publication reports that the amount of the settlement will not be disclosed. However, it will have to be invested and "paid out conservatively."

Deputy Jeremy Barnes states that the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" before being Tased.

However, Barnes is facing felony counts of child abuse, false imprisonment and misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery because of the incident.


