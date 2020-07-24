Report questions results of NM lawmaker's pre-K study

Stevens says the student’s success has less to do with pre-K, and more to do with good parenting.

Her report, which analyzes the study, says "... Parents who are focused enough on their children’s education to voluntarily send them to school at age four are probably also more likely to push those same children to graduate on time when they reach high school.”

"The only way you can tell that pre-K rather than parents are causing this effect is by designing a study where all the children that attend the program essentially have the same kind of parents," Stevens said.

Only a couple of states have done adequate studies looking at pre-K, according to Stevens.

Moving forward, she hopes policymakers find a new way to see if the program is working.

"We only make ourselves feel better when we promote and support programs that we think work but that don’t," she said.