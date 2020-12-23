Report: Retail spending in Bernalillo County up, other industries see decline in 2020

"Once we came back from the shutdown, we saw a bit of an increase," he said. "I think everyone was just anxious to get out."

He added, "they have that extra cash because they’re not going anywhere, and they’re not doing anything, so we’ve had a little bit of an increase.”

Even though retail spending has increased $74 million from 2019, entertainment is down nearly $33 million.

Some of that downfall includes cancelled events, such as the New Mexico Comic and Film Expo, which Trujillo created in 2019.

He said he hopes the event will return in 2021.

It’s really bad luck with COVID happening. We lost a little bit of that steam, I think, but we’ll get it back and figure something out with the expo come 2021, 2022-- whenever we’re allowed to do something.”

