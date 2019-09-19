Report: Santa Fe at extreme risk of wildfire | KOB 4
Report: Santa Fe at extreme risk of wildfire

Kai Porter
September 19, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new report ranks Santa Fe one of the cities with the highest wildfire risk.

According to the report by Corelogic, more than 23,500 homes in the Santa Fe area face high to extreme wildfire risk.

That means those homes around Santa Fe are the most likely to sustain damage or be destroyed during a wildfire.
The report estimates that the reconstruction cost for Santa Fe's highest-risk structures is $7.28 billion.

Eytan Krasilovsky, chair of the Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition, said there are steps people can take to protect their property.

“You want put screening on your eaves, and any vents around your house to protect from embers and then you want to not have your firewood for your fireplaces right up against your home,” he said. “You want to have them away from your home particularly during the warmer drier windier months.”

Updated: September 19, 2019 06:49 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 05:23 PM

