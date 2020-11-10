Report: Several New Mexicans on Biden's short list for cabinet positions

Chris Ramirez
Updated: November 10, 2020 05:10 PM
Created: November 10, 2020 04:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Several New Mexicans are being talked about as potential members of a Biden administration.
Politico listed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as a top pick for secretary of Health and Human Services. Lujan Grisham is a co-chair on Biden's transition team. In August, the governor spoke about what a Biden administration would need to tackle the pandemic.
"They are going to need, I think, a governor or health care expert that understands rural healthcare delivery and changes to the Indian Health Service system in order to really provide quality, affordable access," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "Now that I said all that, and I expect to be in the mix about what they need to do in HHS and the Center for Medicare Services, this is the job I want... I I don't have a crystal ball that New Mexicans will invite me to stay another four years. I hope they do. This is where I want to be and this is where you can make the most difference."
If Gov. Lujan Grisham were to take a job in Washington, D.C., Lt. Gov. Howie Morales would finish her term.
Sen. Tom Udall is also talked about as a pick for the Biden cabinet. The publication reports that Udall may be a top choice for secretary of the Interior.
Udall is retiring from the U.S. Senate. However, he has said that he would like to continue serving the public. Udall's father was Interior secretary in the 1960s.
Politico also named U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich as a contender for the job. Heinrich has made a name for himself as an advocate for public lands. He sponsored the bill that changed White Sands to a national park. Rep. Deb Haaland is also reportedly in the running for the same position.
If appointed, Haaland would become the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.
