Report: Several New Mexicans on Biden's short list for cabinet positions

Sen. Tom Udall is also talked about as a pick for the Biden cabinet. The publication reports that Udall may be a top choice for secretary of the Interior.

Udall is retiring from the U.S. Senate. However, he has said that he would like to continue serving the public. Udall's father was Interior secretary in the 1960s.

Politico also named U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich as a contender for the job. Heinrich has made a name for himself as an advocate for public lands. He sponsored the bill that changed White Sands to a national park. Rep. Deb Haaland is also reportedly in the running for the same position.

If appointed, Haaland would become the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary.