2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
Joshua Panas
January 17, 2019 03:37 PM

TAOS, N.M.- Two men were pulled from an avalanche in the Kachina Peak area at Taos Ski Valley.

Taos Ski Valley reports that the avalanche occurred on the K3 chute off of Kachina Peak, the highest point at the resort.

Taos officials believe they were the only two people trapped. However, Taos Ski Patrol is continuing to search for any other potential victims.

Updated: January 17, 2019 03:37 PM
Created: January 17, 2019 01:19 PM

