2 people pulled from avalanche in Taos
Joshua Panas
January 17, 2019 03:37 PM
TAOS, N.M.- Two men were pulled from an avalanche in the Kachina Peak area at Taos Ski Valley.
Taos Ski Valley reports that the avalanche occurred on the K3 chute off of Kachina Peak, the highest point at the resort.
Taos officials believe they were the only two people trapped. However, Taos Ski Patrol is continuing to search for any other potential victims.
Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.
At 11:30AM today, an inbounds avalanche occurred on the K3 shoot off of Kachina Peak. Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene.— Taos Ski Valley (@TaosSkiValley) January 17, 2019
The trigger of the avalanche is unknown at this time but a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Updated: January 17, 2019 03:37 PM
Created: January 17, 2019 01:19 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved