Reports of COVID-19 in New Mexico schools on the decline

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State health officials report COVID-19 cases in schools are decreasing.
Most of the cases in schools are among students, the state reports.
Students as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Education Secretary Ryan Steward said more than 32,000 kids ages 16 to 18 are registered for the vaccine.
Among the 12 to 15-year-old group, 24,000 are registered with the state to receive a shot.
Moving forward, the state will be open to putting on vaccine clinics to help target the younger age groups.
Stewart added that more than 80% of teachers and staff who registered for the shot are fully vaccinated.
