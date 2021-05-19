Reports of COVID-19 in New Mexico schools on the decline | KOB 4
Reports of COVID-19 in New Mexico schools on the decline

Brittany Costello
Updated: May 19, 2021 05:46 PM
Created: May 19, 2021 04:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- State health officials report COVID-19 cases in schools are decreasing.

Most of the cases in schools are among students, the state reports.

Students as young as 12 years old can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Education Secretary Ryan Steward said more than 32,000 kids ages 16 to 18 are registered for the vaccine.

Among the 12 to 15-year-old group, 24,000 are registered with the state to receive a shot.

Moving forward, the state will be open to putting on vaccine clinics to help target the younger age groups.

Stewart added that more than 80% of teachers and staff who registered for the shot are fully vaccinated.


 


