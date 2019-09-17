State Senator Carlos Cisneros unexpectedly dies from heart attack
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Legislature's lead attorney says long-serving New Mexico state Sen. Carlos Cisneros of Questa has died.
Cisneros's death on Tuesday morning was confirmed by Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga and a spokesman for the Democratic Senate majority caucus. Caucus spokesman Chris Nordstrum says Cisneros had a heart attack.
Cisneros served 35 years in the state Senate starting in 1985. The Democratic lawmaker played a leading role in annual budget negotiations about state government spending as well as legislation on tax policy.
Cisneros represented a vast Senate district that stretches from the state line with Colorado to the outskirts of Los Alamos, including the communities of Taos, Peñasco, Truchas and Pojoaque Pueblo.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reflected on Cisneros' service.
“I am completely shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Carlos Cisneros. The senator faithfully served Northern New Mexico and our state for more than three decades. His leadership and friendship will be sorely missed," Lujan Grisham said in a statement.
Very sad to report that my colleague, Senator Carlos Cisneros, passed away earlier today. My colleagues and I are incredibly shocked, and hope that we can all keep his family in our prayers. Dios te bendiga mi amigo. @NMSenateDems @NMSenDemocrats #nmpol #nmleg pic.twitter.com/i2rnDrDwXO— Sen Michael Padilla (@SenPadilla) September 17, 2019
Statement from Senate Minority Caucus
The entire Senate Republican Caucus is in mourning over the sudden passing of Senator Carlos Cisneros today. We grieve the loss for his family and friends, his Senate district in Northern New Mexico and we grieve for the entire state. Senator Cisneros was a dedicated public servant whose sincere desire was to improve the condition of the state so all New Mexicans could flourish and thrive. While his voice is silenced now, we will remember all he accomplished. Our state is much better off because when Senator Cisneros spoke on the Senate floor and as he chaired his powerful interim Revenue, Stabilization and Tax Policy committee, he commanded a great deal of respect because of this sincere and thoughtful perspectives. Thank you dear colleague for caring so much about the people of New Mexico. We are all hurting and sad that we have lost you too soon. You were a true gentleman, statesman and a real good guy.
