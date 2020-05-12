Republican awaiting response from AG Barr about concerns over governor's public health order

"It's terribly unfortunate that we've seen stores and businesses singled out only because someone called in and said I don't know that they're essential," said House Minority Leader Rep. James Townsend.

Republicans are also concerned about limitations on places of worship and gun stores.

"We filed a lawsuit to try to get those gun stores labeled as essential and back open and again, no relief from the courts -- to this day that case hasn't made it up for an actual ruling to say that gun stores are essential," said Tony Mace, president of the New Mexico Sheriff's Association. "We really need somebody from an outside source to come and look at this."

Republicans say they have not received an official response from Attorney General Barr, but they are confident he will address their concerns.

Meanwhile, the governor insists her orders are based on public health.

"If some people want to take advantage of a global pandemic, of the deaths of their neighbors, to try and make political hay, so be it," said a spokesperson for the governor. "But this is not a political issue, this is an issue of life and death, and the public health crisis at hand is what we are focused on."