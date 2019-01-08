Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020 | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020

Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020

The Associated Press
January 08, 2019 10:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Republican who lost a closely watched U.S. House race in southern New Mexico says she will seek the seat again in 2020.

Advertisement

Yvette Herrell announced in an email Tuesday she will challenge U.S. Rep. Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small in 2020 and asked supporters for early donations.

The announcement comes a day after Herrell said she wouldn't challenge results from the 2018 race where Torres Small edged her out. Herrell claimed "voting irregularities" but has refused to give details.

Torres Small became only the second Democrat to win the traditionally Republican-leaning district in New Mexico along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Torres Small raised almost $4.4 million to flip a congressional district previously held by GOP former Rep. Steve Pearce. Filings show Herrell only took in $1.5 million.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 08, 2019 10:43 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suicide jumper dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Bernalillo Co. district attorney details misteps in Victoria Martens murder case
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Cloudview Terrace Apartments management continues to neglect maintenance issues
Advertisement




Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Community remains heartbroken over Victoria Martens murder
Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020
Republican Herrell to run against Torres Small in 2020