Republican lawmakers ask governor to send National Guard to the border

"Despite the political rhetoric from neighboring states, there are not currently significant numbers of migrants or refugees at the New Mexico border," said the governor's spokesperson.

However, the Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez recently said migrant encounters are up, migrant deaths are up and the number of migrants who injure themselves trying to cross unlawfully are up.

Sen. Diamond believes the situation at the southern border is not political. She said she's concerned about public safety-- and she's hopeful the governor will realize that soon.

"Border security is not a partisan issue," she said. "Together, we are all New Mexicans, and we want to make sure that our citizens are protected, that our law enforcement is resourced, that we address the criminal activity that continues to skyrocket as it comes into New Mexico."