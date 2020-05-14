Republican Party of NM slams governor's approach to reopening the state

“A lot of these small businesses are not going to open again," Pearce said. "That’s the travesty of what the governor has done by not giving fairness under the law to all businesses.”



Starting Saturday, retail businesses can operate at 25% capacity, and houses of worship can have 10% capacity.

"What happens to the 90% of the faithful who still want to go to church," Pearce said. "Again, you can have social distance in church. You can keep the five-foot spacing, six-foot spacing, whatever it is. You can wear a mask or whatever safety precautions that the medical experts say that we want to follow. But give them equal access to operate as you do the big box stores.”



Also starting Saturday, all New Mexicans will be required to wear face masks in public places, which the governor says is necessary to slow the spread as the state begins to reopen.