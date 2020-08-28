Republican state senators want access to data used to make public health order decisions

"You start doubting what is the reason for doing this if you can’t see what the data is that you’re basing the decisions on," he said.

The letter says “all New Mexicans are entitled to see the evidence for ourselves, otherwise, we will continue to believe it is science fiction, not science, that is influencing the governor’s public health orders.”

A spokesperson for the governor said, "...most of what the senators say they are looking for and claiming they have no access to is already publicly available, suggesting they are attempting to make a baseless and apparently partisan political point against the administration instead of a good-faith effort to actually investigate COVID-19 data.”

Brandt doesn't believe the state is giving full access to the decision-making process.

"There may be some of that information available if you do the time and research to find it," he said. "I have gone to the Department of Health’s website. And yes, there’s small pieces, snippets, available. But when it comes to any data that supports shutting down these businesses, there really isn’t any.”



