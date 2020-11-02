Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > Watch NBC News coverage of the 2020 General Election
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File

Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 11:09 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 01:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB projects New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District will return to Republican control. 

Yvette Herrell is expected to defeat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, the Democratic incumbent.

Advertisement

The race was watched nationally as seat Republican had a chance to pick up in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives. 

Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico election results
New Mexico election results
Rep. Deb Haaland projected to win reelection
Rep. Deb Haaland projected to win reelection
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
Polling officials report minimal lines on Election Day; city preps for possible civil unrest
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
UFC star Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, armed with shotgun, chases after burglar
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 1,141 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small
Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small
Ben Ray Lujan projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race
Ben Ray Lujan projected to defeat Mark Ronchetti in U.S. Senate race
Trump wins Florida, locked in other tight races with Biden
From left, Niki Gotzev, Milo Shea and Ryan Thomas, all of the District of Columbia, react to local election results, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Election officials see smooth day of voting, record voter turnout
Election officials see smooth day of voting, record voter turnout
Teresa Leger Fernandez projected winner of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat
Teresa Leger Fernandez projected winner of New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District seat