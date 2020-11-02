Republican Yvette Herrell projected to unseat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small

Photo: AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File
Joshua Panas
Updated: November 03, 2020 11:09 PM
Created: November 02, 2020 01:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB projects New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District will return to Republican control.
Yvette Herrell is expected to defeat Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, the Democratic incumbent.
The race was watched nationally as seat Republican had a chance to pick up in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018.
