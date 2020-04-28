Republicans in NM call on the governor to allow more businesses to reopen

Chris Ramirez
Updated: April 28, 2020 05:39 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 02:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Republican leaders in New Mexico are calling on the governor to reevaluate her Public health Order, which prevents certain businesses from operating during the COVID-19 crisis.
"In a letter to the governor, we express that we are not talking about opening the flood gates, nobody is advocating for that," said state Rep. Rod Montoya. "What we are advocating is-- there are places where it makes sense to open them more."
The Republicans do not feel the state's "one-size-fits-all" model is beneficial for the entire state-- especially since some counties have not recorded a single case of COVID-19.
"I'm not advocating for a light switch to be turned on and get everything back to normal," said state Rep. Zach Cook. "I'm advocating for a balance between public health and civil rights."
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken steps to reopen the economy. Last week, she created an Economic Recovery Council. The council is tasked with coming up with recommendations for the governor on how to open sectors of the economy in a phased-in approach.
The governor has also stated she would feel comfortable allowing businesses to open only after New Mexico's hit it's peak.
However, that's not enough for GOP leaders.
"I believe it is a start, but it is way late and it has not addressed all the hurts going on across New Mexico," state Rep. Jim Townsend.
Many of the GOP members who spoke with KOB 4 gave the governor high marks for how she's handled the public health crisis that COVID-19 presented. However, they do not feel like she's effectively managed the economic crisis.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company