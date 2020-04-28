Republicans in NM call on the governor to allow more businesses to reopen

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has taken steps to reopen the economy. Last week, she created an Economic Recovery Council. The council is tasked with coming up with recommendations for the governor on how to open sectors of the economy in a phased-in approach.

The governor has also stated she would feel comfortable allowing businesses to open only after New Mexico's hit it's peak.

However, that's not enough for GOP leaders.

"I believe it is a start, but it is way late and it has not addressed all the hurts going on across New Mexico," state Rep. Jim Townsend.

Many of the GOP members who spoke with KOB 4 gave the governor high marks for how she's handled the public health crisis that COVID-19 presented. However, they do not feel like she's effectively managed the economic crisis.