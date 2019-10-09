Republicans rally outside Rep. Torres Small's office

Wednesday’s rally was part of a nationwide republican campaign called “stop the madness,” aimed at defending President Trump against the impeachment inquiry.

Torres Small remains just one of a handful of democrats in the House of Representatives who has yet to publicly support the inquiry.

On Monday, Torres Small said she wants more information before backing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan.

"I'm trying to make sure we all do our best to put our personal views aside and look at the situation in terms of how it could impact our national security, in terms of what actually transpired, and in terms of making the right decision for now and for history," said Torres Small.

The Republican Party of New Mexico is targeting Torres Small, accusing her of not taking a firm stand on the inquiry.

"She, number one, represents this district and it is the most conservative district of the three districts. It's the district I represented for 14 years," said Torres Small. "She's riding the fence and trying to be one thing in Washington with her buddies there and then trying to be a different thing for the voters here, and we're simply saying come out and declare yourself on this impeachment."

KOB 4 reached out to a spokesperson for Torres Small for a response to today's rally. The spokesperson had no comment.