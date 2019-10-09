Republicans rally outside Rep. Torres Small's office | KOB 4
Republicans rally outside Rep. Torres Small's office

Kai Porter
October 09, 2019 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Republicans nationwide are pushing back against the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, including in New Mexico.

“This whole thing has become a sham," said Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce during a rally outside the Belen office of Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-NM, on Wednesday.

“She talks like she's against the impeachment,” said Pearce. “When she's in Washington she's actually talking about the impeachment and is saying she's only sorry it's an impeachment inquiry.”

Wednesday’s rally was part of a nationwide republican campaign called “stop the madness,” aimed at defending President Trump against the impeachment inquiry.

Torres Small remains just one of a handful of democrats in the House of Representatives who has yet to publicly support the inquiry.

On Monday, Torres Small said she wants more information before backing  Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s plan.

"I'm trying to make sure we all do our best to put our personal views aside and look at the situation in terms of how it could impact our national security, in terms of what actually transpired, and in terms of making the right decision for now and for history," said Torres Small.

The Republican Party of New Mexico is targeting Torres Small, accusing her of not taking a firm stand on the inquiry.

"She, number one, represents this district and it is the most conservative district of the three districts. It's the district I represented for 14 years," said Torres Small. "She's riding the fence and trying to be one thing in Washington with her buddies there and then trying to be a different thing for the voters here, and we're simply saying come out and declare yourself on this impeachment."

KOB 4 reached out to a spokesperson for Torres Small for a response to today's rally. The spokesperson had no comment.

Credits

Kai Porter


Updated: October 09, 2019 06:40 PM
Created: October 09, 2019 05:47 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

