Republicans shake up state Senate leadership in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: November 18, 2020 06:16 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new leader has emerged atop the Republican minority contingent in the New Mexico state Senate. Sen. Gregory Baca of Belen was chosen as Republican minority leader during a caucus meeting on Tuesday.
The leadership slot previously was held by Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales.
Democrats successfully defended Senate and House majorities in the general election.
Political jockeying is underway for the Senate president leadership position that wields influence over committee assignments.
Baca is an attorney and war veteran who represents a district spanning most of Valencia County, the Native American community of Isleta Pueblo and portions of Bernalillo County.
