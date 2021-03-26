Republicans upset special session will take place during Holy Week

House Republicans are not in favor of the special session. They argue it costs too much. They also take issue with the special session taking place during Holy Week.

"None of us are paid to do this job. We are citizen legislators, and quite frankly they had all of last year and the 60-day session to work out an agreement and get a bill passed if this was a priority for the governor," said Republican Rep. Rod Montoya. "But to call us back in particular during Holy Week to come in and pass marijuana legislation. It just doesn’t add up.”



The governor's office defended the timing of the special session, which they anticipate will take a couple of days.