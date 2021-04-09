Republicans upset with governor's vetoes

Republicans aren't satisfied with that answer.

"The governor really chose to take the power away from lawmakers in an effort to allow her own spending without legislative oversight," said Sen. Crystal Diamond of Dona Ana County. "I feel that the governor's actions, by doing this, she's made it known to the legislature that we are no longer an equal branch of government."

The governor also vetoed a bipartisan effort that would have provided funds to build a new health care facility in Valencia County.

A spokesperson for the governor said voters did not approve the funds for that purpose. The spokesperson added that lawmakers cannot redirect the funds.

A Republican senator, who represent the area, disagrees.

"I just can't figure out a reason why she doesn't want a health care facility paid by the residents in Valencia County to be built, or at least have a chance to be built," said Sen. Greg Baca.

Friday was the deadline to sign items from the 2021 regular legislative session. The governor still has about two more weeks two sign items from the special session.