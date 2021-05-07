Rescue crews remind people to be prepared while using the Rio Grande

Lane said crews conducted about 12 rescues last year, which was more than normal.

He reminds people that water can come fast during New Mexico's quick-moving storms.

"You need to get off the water with the thunder and lightning," he said. "That's the biggest issue, and with the salt cedar and stuff along the banks, it poses issues to try and get off of the river."

Rescue crews will step up patrols as the state prepares to open.

Starting Saturday at 9 a.m., first responders will be at multiple events along the Rio Grande to give people more information on how to stay safe.

