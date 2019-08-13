Residents concerned over crime in Rio Rancho neighborhood

Yazzie is just one of many residents who have said crime seems to be spreading. His home was broken into three weeks ago. Among the things the thieves stole was Yazzie’s fiancé’s engagement ring.

“I find myself looking out my front window at nighttime hoping that I catch something or that I see something so I can report it because you know, you don't want that stuff in your neighborhood,” said Yazzie.

A woman living in the area recently posted on social media saying her vehicle had been stolen. Just before that, some neighbors reported getting a text alert about police looking for a suspicious person in Northern Meadows.

Last week KOB 4 reported on the letter the Homeowners Association sent out, warning people about dogs possibly being poisoned.

“It's very upsetting just to hear about it happening to your neighbors,” said resident Olivia Lovato.

KOB 4 reached out to police who recommended residents use this tool to track police reports.

Officials with Rio Rancho police said they are still investigating crime trends in the area.