Residents concerned over crime in Rio Rancho neighborhood
Brittany Costello
August 13, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — First it was multiple reports of dogs being poisoned and now reports of burglaries, break-ins, and stolen cars are being reported in one Rio Rancho neighborhood all within a few weeks.
KOB 4 talked to some neighbors who said they moved to Northern Meadows to get away from all the crime. Now they say they seem to hear about those problems more and more.
“I thought Albuquerque, most that stuff stayed over there,” said Northern Meadows resident Orlando Yazzie.
Yazzie is just one of many residents who have said crime seems to be spreading. His home was broken into three weeks ago. Among the things the thieves stole was Yazzie’s fiancé’s engagement ring.
“I find myself looking out my front window at nighttime hoping that I catch something or that I see something so I can report it because you know, you don't want that stuff in your neighborhood,” said Yazzie.
A woman living in the area recently posted on social media saying her vehicle had been stolen. Just before that, some neighbors reported getting a text alert about police looking for a suspicious person in Northern Meadows.
Last week KOB 4 reported on the letter the Homeowners Association sent out, warning people about dogs possibly being poisoned.
“It's very upsetting just to hear about it happening to your neighbors,” said resident Olivia Lovato.
KOB 4 reached out to police who recommended residents use this tool to track police reports.
Officials with Rio Rancho police said they are still investigating crime trends in the area.
