Rest area near New Mexico-Arizona border under renovation

The Associated Press
May 17, 2019 10:54 AM

SANDERS, Ariz. (AP) - A rest area on Interstate 40 near the Arizona-New Mexico line is closed for renovations. The Painted Cliffs Rest Area serves traffic in both directions.

The $2.7 million project to replace a water line, septic tanks and sewer lines, and upgrade mechanical and electrical systems is expected to be complete early next year.

Crews will also paint and upgrade the area to make it more accessible to those with disabilities.

The next closest rest areas on the Arizona side are in Sanders and Holbrook.

