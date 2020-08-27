Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: August 27, 2020 06:16 PM
Created: August 27, 2020 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following the governor's decision to allow indoor dining at 25% capacity, restaurants and breweries are busy preparing to open their dining rooms.
Barbie Gonzalez, president and chief operating officer of Marble, said they are ready to welcome customers back inside.
"Do what makes you feel comfortable. But, know that we have thought of everything, and we are implementing everything we can given COVID-safe guidelines and practices," she said.
Gonzalez said Marble will have a person at the door monitoring capacity and social distancing. They are also utilizing digital menus and contactless payment options.
Gonzalez said Marble is adequately staffed, and will not be hiring more people to accommodate indoor dining.
"Things have obviously run a little differently this year, but staffing-wise, we are solid," Gonzalez said.
In contrast to Marble, DH Lescombes Winery and Bistro on Rio Grande Boulevard in Albuquerque, has hired to handle the addition of indoor dining.
Jaylan Hicks started as a host on Wednesday.
"I did feel like I did get blessed by God," he said. "I mean, a lot people are looking for jobs, and they decided to pick me, so I do feel blessed."
Hicks said working will help him pay for college.
"It will actually help put me through college because I personally like to pay for my own things and do things myself," he said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company