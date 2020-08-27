Restaurants, breweries prepare to offer indoor dining in New Mexico

Gonzalez said Marble is adequately staffed, and will not be hiring more people to accommodate indoor dining.

"Things have obviously run a little differently this year, but staffing-wise, we are solid," Gonzalez said.

In contrast to Marble, DH Lescombes Winery and Bistro on Rio Grande Boulevard in Albuquerque, has hired to handle the addition of indoor dining.

Jaylan Hicks started as a host on Wednesday.

"I did feel like I did get blessed by God," he said. "I mean, a lot people are looking for jobs, and they decided to pick me, so I do feel blessed."



Hicks said working will help him pay for college.

"It will actually help put me through college because I personally like to pay for my own things and do things myself," he said.