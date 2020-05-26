Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 04:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov.Â Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the stateâ€™s emergency public health order will be amended to permit limited outdoor dine-in services for most of the state beginning Wednesday, May 27.
Dine-in services inside restaurants and bars remain temporarily prohibited.
The governor said the state is on target for a June 1 reopening of those services under a limited capacity per fire code occupancy restrictions.
Under the amended public health order, effective Wednesday, May 27, restaurants may offer dine-in service in outdoor seating areas at up to 50 percent of their outdoor area fire code occupancy.
The following stipulations apply:
Bars â€“ defined as food and beverage service establishments that derived more than 50 percent of their revenue in the prior calendar year from the sale of alcoholic beverages â€“ are not included in this provision and may not operate outdoor or patio services at present.
Bars may continue to operate for take-out and delivery if permitted under their applicable licenses.
The amended public health order does not apply to the northwestern public health region.
