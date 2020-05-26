Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday | KOB 4
Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday

Joshua Panas
Updated: May 26, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: May 26, 2020 04:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov.Â Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the stateâ€™s emergency public health order will be amended to permit limited outdoor dine-in services for most of the state beginning Wednesday, May 27.

Dine-in services inside restaurants and bars remain temporarily prohibited.

The governor said the state is on target for a June 1 reopening of those services under a limited capacity per fire code occupancy restrictions.

Under the amended public health order, effective Wednesday, May 27, restaurants may offer dine-in service in outdoor seating areas at up to 50 percent of their outdoor area fire code occupancy.

The following stipulations apply:

  • No dine-in service may be provided in indoor seating areas.
  • Outdoor dine-in service may only be provided to patrons who are seated.
  • Tables must be placed with at least six feet of distance between one another. â€¢
  • No more than six patrons may be seated at any single table.
  • No bar or counter seating is permitted.

Bars â€“ defined as food and beverage service establishments that derived more than 50 percent of their revenue in the prior calendar year from the sale of alcoholic beverages â€“ are not included in this provision and may not operate outdoor or patio services at present.

Bars may continue to operate for take-out and delivery if permitted under their applicable licenses.

The amended public health order does not apply to the northwestern public health region.

Click here to read the amended public health order


