Restaurants may provide outdoor or patio services beginning Wednesday

The following stipulations apply:

No dine-in service may be provided in indoor seating areas.

Outdoor dine-in service may only be provided to patrons who are seated.

Tables must be placed with at least six feet of distance between one another. â€¢

No more than six patrons may be seated at any single table.

No bar or counter seating is permitted.

Bars â€“ defined as food and beverage service establishments that derived more than 50 percent of their revenue in the prior calendar year from the sale of alcoholic beverages â€“ are not included in this provision and may not operate outdoor or patio services at present.

Bars may continue to operate for take-out and delivery if permitted under their applicable licenses.

The amended public health order does not apply to the northwestern public health region.

