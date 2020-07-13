Restaurants protest governor's ban on indoor dining

"We'd like to ask the governor, and we're trying to do it politely, to reconsider and let us serve," Diaz said.

The governor pointed to the number of positive cases in the workplace as one reason for the decision to shut down indoor dining.

However, Environment Secretary James Kenney said last week that community spread within the industry is limited.

"It's not that the virus is necessarily flourishing within the food industry from worker to worker," he said. " What we are seeing is the food industry is taking this very seriously and setting up all the necessary protections for the most part."

The New Mexico Restaurant Association questions the logic behind the governor's decision-making.

"If the employees who work closely together are not giving it to each other, then what is the chance that the employees who may talk to a customer for ten minutes are giving it to that customer," said Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

New Mexico Republicans also accused the governor of singling out the restaurant industry. They send a letter to the governor that warns businesses could close and people could end up without a job.

If the governor doesn't change the order, one lawmaker suspects businesses will refuse to comply.

"What I'm hearing across the state is there are a number of these restaurants that will just disregard the governor completely," said Rep. Rod Montoya. "And the patrons of these restaurants will disregard the governor completely."

The governor's office issued the following response to the issue:

The governor has been very clear that if New Mexico's COVID-19 cases continued to trend upwards, the state would need to retract some of the reopening measures we had been able to enact, including indoor dining. As the governor and Dr. Scrase noted during their press conference last week, a high percentage of the state's workplace rapid responses have been to restaurants. By economic sector, food industries make up the largest portion of COVID-19 workplace rapid responses and have already increased from previous weeks to last week. The governor was also very clear that this is not meant to "punish" restaurants, but it is an unavoidable consequence of New Mexicans continuing to conduct themselves in a way that continues to spread COVID-19 throughout the state. It is incumbent upon all New Mexicans to conduct themselves in a way that does not contribute to the further spread of COVID-19, and when they do not, the state has no other choice for the protection of the health and safety of New Mexicans than to restrict situations in which the virus can most easily spread – like in high-contact indoor settings, i.e. restaurants. Everyone is suffering the effects of this deadly virus, and we have to do everything we can to slow the spread of it. Restaurant owners are prominent members of their communities and must, like all of us, do everything they can to save lives. - Nora Meyers Sackett, press secretary for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham