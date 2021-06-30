Restaurants struggle to hire as state prepares to fully reopen

Diana Castillo
Updated: June 30, 2021 06:31 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Starting July 1, restaurants will no longer have to comply with capacity limits that were set during the pandemic.
While many restaurants are happy to welcome more customers, some don't have the staff to accommodate everyone that walks through their doors.
"We're gonna open as fully as we possibly can, of course," said Dawn Vateseow, co-owner of Lindy's Diner. "We're like every other small restaurant, we have a shortage of staff."
Garcia's Kitchen is also facing staffing shortages at its six locations.
"Before, we had 250 to 260 employees," said Dan Garcia, president of operations and part owner of Garcia's Kitchen. "Right now, we have about 160 employees so were down about 100 employees or at least 70 to 80 employees-- from management to bussers to waitresses, cashiers, dish washers, almost every position."
Until the restaurants are fully staffed, Garcia's will limit its hours of operations.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company