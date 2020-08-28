Restrictions continue to stifle movie theater openings in New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Movie theaters in New Mexico still cannot open.
The latest public health order does not ease restrictions on theaters.
Russell Allen, who owns Allen Theaters, a New Mexico-based chain, said he's been able to open theaters in Arizona and Colorado safely.
"We're encouraged that people will come back to the movies when we're allowed to reopen," Allen said.
Allen Theaters has teamed up with Cinema-Safe, a program promoting safety guidelines to be followed at participating theaters.
Some of the group's requirements include wearing a mask, social distancing, reduced capacities and modified concession stands.
It's not clear when theaters will be given the OK to open. The governor's office said additional reopenings are dependent on the mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.
