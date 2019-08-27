Retailers banking on popularity of fall season, Halloween | KOB 4
Retailers banking on popularity of fall season, Halloween

Kassi Nelson
August 27, 2019 06:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fall is on the horizon, and businesses want you to know about it.

Starbucks released its pumpkin spice latte on Tuesday.

Spirit stores are also popping up, hoping people want to buy their Halloween costumes early.

“This is actually the earliest we have ever opened,” said Panco Macias, the manager of Spirit Halloween. “What we've seen is it's been really good for us. People have been coming in and sales have been pretty good.”

It’s not just the costumes on display in August, stores are already selling Halloween candy as well— more than 60 days away from the holiday.

August 27, 2019 06:14 PM
August 27, 2019 04:09 PM

