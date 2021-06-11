Rincon Fire burns in the Santa Fe National Forest

Photo: Santa Fe National Forest
Photo: Santa Fe National Forest
KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 11, 2021 01:48 PM
Created: June 11, 2021 01:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new fire started in the Santa Fe National Forest Friday, June 11.
Officials said this fire, named the Rincon Fire, has already burned approximately 50 acres in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Fire crews are on the way to make a full assessment. It is about 12 miles west of Mora.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company