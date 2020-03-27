Rio Arriba Co. sheriff accused of interfering in crime scene while drunk

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: March 27, 2020 11:00 PM
Created: March 27, 2020 08:05 PM
ESPANOLA, N.M. - The sheriff of Rio Arriba County is facing an obstruction charge after investigators say he showed up to a SWAT standoff drunk, and interfered with a dangerous situation in Espanola last weekend.
According to court records, Espanola police tracked down a potentially dangerous suspect who barricaded himself in a building on March 21. Phillip Chaco was wanted for beating and stabbing another man.
The Espanola police tactical team encountered an obstacle they didn’t expect – from a completely different law enforcement agency.
According to a criminal complaint, one Espanola officer recalled Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan’s demeanor when he arrived at the scene not in uniform.
“Sheriff Lujan was on scene and [the officer] could smell alcohol emitting from his person," the complaint says.
Investigators say Sheriff Lujan barged into the "hot zone" and was told to leave several times. Court records suggest Sheriff Lujan was previously accused of helping the same suspect evade capture in a separate investigation.
“Sheriff Lujan’s actions were not only dangerous and reckless, he created another hazard by distracting the officers on the inner perimeter,” the complaint states.
KOB attempted to contact Sheriff Lujan for comment but did not receive a response.
Two judges have already recused themselves in this case. Sheriff Lujan is expected to be arraigned on April 13.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company