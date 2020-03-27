Rio Arriba Co. sheriff accused of interfering in crime scene while drunk

“Sheriff Lujan was on scene and [the officer] could smell alcohol emitting from his person," the complaint says.

Investigators say Sheriff Lujan barged into the "hot zone" and was told to leave several times. Court records suggest Sheriff Lujan was previously accused of helping the same suspect evade capture in a separate investigation.

“Sheriff Lujan’s actions were not only dangerous and reckless, he created another hazard by distracting the officers on the inner perimeter,” the complaint states.

KOB attempted to contact Sheriff Lujan for comment but did not receive a response.

Two judges have already recused themselves in this case. Sheriff Lujan is expected to be arraigned on April 13.