Rio Arriba Co. sheriff booked, released from jail

Updated: June 04, 2020 10:33 PM
Created: June 04, 2020 08:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan turned himself in Thursday on new charges.

A warrant accuses Lujan of harboring or aiding a felon in 2017.

The felon is Phillip Chacon, according to the warrant. Investigators claim Lujan interfered with a pursuit of Chacon by steering Espanola police away from Chacon, and ordering a dispatch operator to cover it up. 

Authorities allege Lujan also went to Chacon's house, and told him to pack a bag, and drive off with him. 

Chacon was in a standoff with police earlier this year. He was wanted for beating and stabbing another man.

Sheriff Lujan is also accused of interfering with the SWAT standoff while intoxicated. 

Authorities have not said what type of relationship Chacon has with the sheriff. 

Sheriff Lujan was booked and released Thursday. He is expected to face a judge in Los Alamos Monday. 


