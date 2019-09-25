Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Wednesday that his office filed criminal charges against Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office deputy Jeremy Barnes.
Barnes is facing multiple charges including child abuse and aggravated battery for Tasing a special needs student at Espanola Valley High School in May.
“School should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials act to protect, not harm students,” said Attorney General Balderas. “No individual is above the law and my office looks forward to seeking justice for the child victim in this case.”
In a police report, Barnes claimed the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" for drugs.
Video from a lapel camera shows the deputy using his Taser after the boy called him a slur.
An official with the Rio Arriba County Sheriff Office said Barnes was terminated on Friday. However, a reason for his termination was not given.
