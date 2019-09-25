Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student | KOB 4
Advertisement

Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student

Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student

KOB Web Staff
September 25, 2019 01:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced Wednesday that his office filed criminal charges against Rio Arriba County Sheriff's Office deputy Jeremy Barnes.

Advertisement

Barnes is facing multiple charges including child abuse and aggravated battery for Tasing a special needs student at Espanola Valley High School in May.

“School should be a place where students feel safe and where law enforcement officials act to protect, not harm students,” said Attorney General Balderas. “No individual is above the law and my office looks forward to seeking justice for the child victim in this case.”

In a police report, Barnes claimed the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" for drugs. 

Video from a lapel camera shows the deputy using his Taser after the boy called him a slur. 

An official with the Rio Arriba County Sheriff Office said Barnes was terminated on Friday. However, a reason for his termination was not given.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: September 25, 2019 01:09 PM
Created: September 25, 2019 11:52 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Shelter employee terminated after getting hepatitis A
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Couple accused of sex trafficking 8-year-old son
Advertisement



Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Teen sentenced for killing 18-year-old in drive-by shooting
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Rio Arriba County deputy charged for tasing student
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader to investigate Bidens
NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act
NM joins other states in suing feds over Endangered Species Act
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store
Thieves steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from local battery store