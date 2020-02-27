Rio Arriba County, school district settle teen tasing incident for $1.3 million

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 27, 2020 10:03 PM
ESPANOLA, N.M.- Rio Arriba County and Espanola Public Schools will pay nearly $1.3 million to the family of a teenager who was tased at school.
Deputy Jeremy Barnes claimed that the boy was "verbally uncooperative and kept refusing to comply with security to be searched" before being tased.
However, video from the deputy’s lapel camera shows the boy following commands.
Barnes is no longer with the sheriff's office. He is facing charges including child abuse.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company