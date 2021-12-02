Rio Arriba County sheriff sentenced to prison for role in 2017 pursuit

Jonathan Fjeld
SANTA FE, N.M. – Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan was sentenced in federal court Thursday after being found guilty Wednesday for his role during a pursuit in 2017.
Lujan was sentenced to three years on one count of bribery of a witness and intimidation – and 18 months on one count of harboring a felon.
The judge ruled he will serve consecutive terms with three years in prison and then supervised probation for the remainder of his sentence.
The sheriff was found guilty Wednesday on the charges stemming from his alleged role during a pursuit in 2017.
