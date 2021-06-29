Rio Arriba Sheriff accused of trying to intimidate witnesses who took stand against him

“Now I have this direct intimidation from [the sheriff], where he's actually ordering his deputies to go file perjury charges on my witnesses, which I believe is to intimidate them from testifying in another trial -- or to mold their testimony or just to make them uneasy about what they're doing,” said Reeb.

While prosecutors asked the judge to lock the sheriff up or put him on an ankle monitor, the judge decided against it.

However, Lujan’s defense attorney Jason Bowles refutes the claims.

"Sheriff Lujan has not had any contact with government witnesses and has not committed any intimidation. The State is on what has become a witch hunt to try and convict Sheriff Lujan on anything that they can come up with, regardless whether they lack evidence," said Bowles.

Prosecutors are also asking for a change of venue for the re-trial against Lujan, seeking to have the trial moved to Santa Fe County. A judge is set to decide on the matter on July 16.

