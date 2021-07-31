Rio Rancho HS marching band sends message to Tokyo Olympic Games

Maria Phillips and her family asked the high school for help to send her brother and Raegan an encouraging message.

“They need all the support they can and this is an important time, and she's worked hard to get here and my brother's helped her, and so I like to share the love, so that's why I brought it out to the high school,” said Maria.

This isn't the first time the family has made an appearance at the Olympics.

“Back in 1996, my other brother Chainey Umphrey was actually on the men's gymnastics team, and he competed for the U.S.,” Maria said.

Tokyo is thousands of miles away, but in many ways this marching band said they've got a lot in common.

“Just like the Olympics, they bring everyone around the world together,” said Maria.