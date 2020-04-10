Rio Rancho Public Schools feels prepared to begin distancing learning

Rio Rancho is going beyond basic studies in their distance learning curriculum. The district is including physical education and music as well.

"A lot of our students and teachers are used to working in Google Classroom," Leppelman said. "It's going to look different, obviously, you don't have face-to-face contact as a teacher. It's interesting as you start to work in that environment, but basically it'll look very much in terms of working with students collaborating with students, which they really like."

District officials acknowledge there will be challenges including making sure students stay engaged in the class.

"The teacher knows and will be checking in. They'll know if they're in because it gives a lot of who's in that, who's come in and who hasn't come into the classroom. So we can get that data from the district level," Leppelman said.

