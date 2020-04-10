Rio Rancho Public Schools feels prepared to begin distancing learning

Joy Wang
Updated: April 10, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: April 10, 2020 08:40 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M.- Rio Rancho students will officially begin distance learning on Monday.
"We've been preparing for this kind of learning for quite a while at Rio Rancho Public Schools," said Paul Romero, executive director of IT with the district. "We started several years ago."
The district began gathering data to find out which students were most in need.
"We really want to academically engage our students at a high level," said Carl Leppelman, chief academic officer. "And make for a lot of interactive types of lessons online."
Rio Rancho is going beyond basic studies in their distance learning curriculum. The district is including physical education and music as well.
"A lot of our students and teachers are used to working in Google Classroom," Leppelman said. "It's going to look different, obviously, you don't have face-to-face contact as a teacher. It's interesting as you start to work in that environment, but basically it'll look very much in terms of working with students collaborating with students, which they really like."
District officials acknowledge there will be challenges including making sure students stay engaged in the class.
"The teacher knows and will be checking in. They'll know if they're in because it gives a lot of who's in that, who's come in and who hasn't come into the classroom. So we can get that data from the district level," Leppelman said.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company