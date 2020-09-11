Rio Rancho Public Schools implement COVID-safe practices ahead of in-person learning | KOB 4
Rio Rancho Public Schools implement COVID-safe practices ahead of in-person learning

Brittany Costello
Updated: September 11, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: September 11, 2020 03:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officials with Rio Rancho Public Schools say they are prepared to begin hybrid.

In-person learning will begin on Monday, and safety precautions will be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Students will be subjected to temperature checks before school begins. They will also have to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

While inside the classroom, desks are positioned six fee apart.

The cafeteria will also look different.

"We ask that they are all facing the same direction just to limit that exposure," said Mrs. Christine Prescott, principal of Vista Grande Elementary.  "Also, kids that are buying lunch from the cafeteria have certain places to stand to make sure they are safely apart as well."

There are also "safe room" where students will be taken if they begin to show COVID symptoms. It's a place where they can wait for their parent and is staffed with members from the rapid response team.

Staff members got an early walk-through of their classrooms and the changes. District officials said all staff members when through COVID training.

School officials are asking that students follow the current public health order on travel restrictions. Students who traveled to a restricted state for Labor Day are asked to follow quarantine guidelines. 


