Rio Rancho Public Schools report 2nd positive COVID-19 case within 24 hours

Perez said it has a team ready to respond to positive COVID-19 cases.

“Immediately, our team sprung into action. So our rapid response team immediately contacted the Department of Health and New Mexico Public Education Department for how to proceed and which areas to block off for disinfection today,” Perez said.

Rio Rancho Public Schools notified all families about the case at Sandia Vista Elementary because it was the district's first. However, moving forward, the district will only reach out to parents of the school where someone was infected.

“Unfortunately, COVID is COVID. It’s going to act like a virus. There’s very little we can do to stop that but what we can do is have control over our COVID-safety practices, we have control over the prevention measures we take. And we absolutely have control over our preparation and planning to respond in the vent we have a COVID case,” Perez said.

