Rio Rancho Public Schools report 2nd positive COVID-19 case within 24 hours

Patrick Hayes
Created: September 23, 2020 03:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fourteen students and four staff members at Sandia Vista Elementary School in Rio Rancho have to quarantine for 14 days after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
This was the first positive COVID-19 case since Rio Rancho Public Schools returned to a hybrid model after Labor Day.
In addition to the case at Sandia Vista Elementary School another case was reported in a third grade class at Puesta del Sol Elementary Wednesday. Fourteen students and two employees are being quarantined.
“If they’re a student, we strongly encourage that the parents have the student tested for COVID-19 but they’re not required," said Melissa Perez, spokesperson for the district. "Then for our staff members, they’re required to be tested within seven to 10 days exposure to COVID.”
Perez said it has a team ready to respond to positive COVID-19 cases.
“Immediately, our team sprung into action. So our rapid response team immediately contacted the Department of Health and New Mexico Public Education Department for how to proceed and which areas to block off for disinfection today,” Perez said.
Rio Rancho Public Schools notified all families about the case at Sandia Vista Elementary because it was the district's first. However, moving forward, the district will only reach out to parents of the school where someone was infected.
“Unfortunately, COVID is COVID. It’s going to act like a virus. There’s very little we can do to stop that but what we can do is have control over our COVID-safety practices, we have control over the prevention measures we take. And we absolutely have control over our preparation and planning to respond in the vent we have a COVID case,” Perez said.
Click here to monitor positive COIVD-19 cases within the school district
