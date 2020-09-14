Rio Rancho Public Schools resume in-person learning

Diana Castillo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rio Rancho Public Schools welcomed students who are participating in the hybrid model back to class Monday.
"We've been planning for this, and so I think we just wanted to do what's best for students and get them back in the school and a number of our principals and staff members were excited to welcome them back," said Beth Pendergrass, chief communications, strategy and engagement officer for Rio Rancho Public Schools.
The hybrid model is only open to pre-K through 5th grade.
Children in pre-K through 3rd grade have in-person classes four days a week.
However, 4th and 5th grade students either go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays.
The district uses Wednesday to deep clean the schools.
District officials said temperature checks are being conducted, and other COVID-safe practices are being implemented.
