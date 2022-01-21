Rio Rancho Public Schools to implement enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Rio Rancho Public Schools to implement enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols

Rio Rancho Public Schools to implement enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 21, 2022 05:02 PM
Created: January 21, 2022 04:54 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools will be implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols starting on Monday, Jan. 24.

Until further notice, the following new protocols will be implemented:

  • Visitors will no longer be allowed on campus
  • No large group gatherings (No assemblies, no staff meetings, no large events, including the High School Science Expo, CTE Career Fair, IHS Open House, and elementary/middle school music recruiting trips.)
  • These and other events may be canceled, postponed or moved to virtual
  • Recess times and spaces will be staggered and separated
  • Masking rules will be strictly enforced at events with spectators. Those who do not comply with proper mask-wearing will be removed from the facility

Those enhancements are in addition to the existing safety protocols:

  • Universal masking indoors 
  • Masks are available for individuals who may need them 
  • Isolation room used to separate COVID positive and potentially positive individuals from others 
  • Appropriate PPE is available for staff
  • Staff surveillance testing program 
  • Student surveillance testing program 
  • Enhanced air filtration and HVAC in school facilities
  • Staff and students trained on safe transitions 
  • Seating charts for all classes 
  • Seating charts for all school buses 
  • Students and staff have access to hand-washing stations and/or hand sanitizer 
  • Students facing one way in classroom seating 
  • Visual cues to encourage social distancing 
  • Regular deep cleaning/disinfecting of facilities and buses

"We feel that, at this time, the addition of these enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols will allow us to provide a safer environment for our students and staff while continuing to provide in-person learning," RRPS officials said in a release sent to families. "We are hopeful that this newest variant of COVID-19 will peak in our community soon, leading to a decline in cases which would allow us to eventually loosen safety restrictions. "

On Tuesday, 400 RRPS staff members across the district were not able to come into work, which is 16% of all staff (a number that does include vacancies that aren’t because of COVID). At Rio Rancho High School alone, 321 students were absent Thursday, which is 13% of the student population.

RRPS hasn’t gone virtual this school year. The district has managed to stay in person since August.

For more information, click here.


Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 6,198 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 30 new deaths, 6,198 additional COVID-19 cases
APS: More than 10,000 students were absent Thursday
APS: More than 10,000 students were absent Thursday
Smith's grocery store employees threaten to strike
Smith's grocery store employees threaten to strike
FBI: Laundrie admitted killing Gabby Petito in notebook
FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021, file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle
Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust
Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust