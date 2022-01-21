Rio Rancho Public Schools to implement enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols

KOB Web Staff
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho Public Schools will be implementing enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols starting on Monday, Jan. 24.
Until further notice, the following new protocols will be implemented:
Those enhancements are in addition to the existing safety protocols:
"We feel that, at this time, the addition of these enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols will allow us to provide a safer environment for our students and staff while continuing to provide in-person learning," RRPS officials said in a release sent to families. "We are hopeful that this newest variant of COVID-19 will peak in our community soon, leading to a decline in cases which would allow us to eventually loosen safety restrictions. "
On Tuesday, 400 RRPS staff members across the district were not able to come into work, which is 16% of all staff (a number that does include vacancies that aren’t because of COVID). At Rio Rancho High School alone, 321 students were absent Thursday, which is 13% of the student population.
RRPS hasn’t gone virtual this school year. The district has managed to stay in person since August.
