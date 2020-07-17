Rio Rancho, Santa Fe to provide temperature checks at schools; APS asking parents to check for fever

“We don’t want to create any anxiety amongst these students," said Sal Maniaci, executive director of safety and security for the district. "If a student exhibits a temperature, we want to make sure that it’s very low-key."

Students who show symptoms will be isolated in special “care rooms,” which will be equipped with protective equipment and clear screens that function as barriers in case more students than anticipated need to be in the room.

They will also be able to continue working on their laptop.

“(We) put a lot of thought and a lot of effort into creating these environments for folks who come up with a temperature or other symptoms of COVID-19,” Maniaci said.

If they have more reason to believe a student has the virus, schools will be equipped with a rapid response team that includes an administrator and someone from the medical office.

The district has not hired any extra staff, the employees will still have regular duties.

Social distancing is also be a priority for the district. Schools are putting six-foot markings leading up to entrances.

Staff members will also make sure students are wearing masks.

“I spend a lot of sleepless nights always wondering have I done everything I can do," Maniaci said. "I’ll never say that because I’m sure there is always something else that could be done.”

Santa Fe Public Schools

Santa Fe Public School leaders also plan on conducting temperature checks on students before they enter the building.

They also plan to have touchless devices, similar to those in Rio Rancho, and an isolation room.

Albuquerque Public Schools

APS will not provide temperature checks on site.

The district is asking parents to check their child's temperature every day before sending them to school.

APS officials said they don't have the staffing to conduct daily temperature checks on every student.