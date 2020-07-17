Rio Rancho, Santa Fe to provide temperature checks at schools; APS asking parents to check for fever | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rio Rancho, Santa Fe to provide temperature checks at schools; APS asking parents to check for fever

Tommy Lopez
Updated: July 17, 2020 10:21 PM
Created: July 17, 2020 07:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The health screening process for students in New Mexico will vary when they return to school.

Rio Rancho Public Schools

Advertisement

Kids who attend Rio Rancho Public Schools will have their temperature taken every morning.

Staff members will set up a tablet that will verify whether a student has a fever.

“We don’t want to create any anxiety amongst these students," said Sal Maniaci, executive director of safety and security for the district. "If a student exhibits a temperature, we want to make sure that it’s very low-key."

Students who show symptoms will be isolated in special “care rooms,” which will be equipped with protective equipment and clear screens that function as barriers in case more students than anticipated need to be in the room.

They will also be able to continue working on their laptop. 

“(We) put a lot of thought and a lot of effort into creating these environments for folks who come up with a temperature or other symptoms of COVID-19,” Maniaci said.

If they have more reason to believe a student has the virus, schools will be equipped with a rapid response team that includes an administrator and someone from the medical office.

The district has not hired any extra staff, the employees will still have regular duties.

Social distancing is also be a priority for the district. Schools are putting six-foot markings leading up to entrances.

Staff members will also make sure students are wearing masks.

“I spend a lot of sleepless nights always wondering have I done everything I can do," Maniaci said. "I’ll never say that because I’m sure there is always something else that could be done.” 

Santa Fe Public Schools

Santa Fe Public School leaders also plan on conducting temperature checks on students before they enter the building.

They also plan to have touchless devices, similar to those in Rio Rancho, and an isolation room.

Albuquerque Public Schools

APS will not provide temperature checks on site. 

The district is asking parents to check their child's temperature every day before sending them to school.

APS officials said they don't have the staffing to conduct daily temperature checks on every student.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
4 more NM restaurants have permits suspended after violating public health order
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 319 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Hundreds gather for protest against quarantining, masks, governor's handling of COVID-19
Advertisement


Rio Rancho, Santa Fe to provide temperature checks at schools; APS asking parents to check for fever
Rio Rancho, Santa Fe to provide temperature checks at schools; APS asking parents to check for fever
Georgetown Law provides assist in lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
Georgetown Law provides assist in lawsuit against NM Civil Guard
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
COVID fatigue appears to be contributing to rise in cases in New Mexico
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
Governor to be briefed about new COVID-19 school data next week
John Lewis, lion of civil rights and Congress, dies at 80
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama presents a 2010 Presidential Medal of Freedom to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)