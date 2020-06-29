Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down

"And it's really a broad combination of more virus and a little bit of a drop off in our safety measures," he said.

Dr. Sosin added: "All those steps that we've been harping on, for really months, four months now, those are best measures to contain, and we're really starting to slip back from those, and we really need to be enforcing them."

According to the state's data, people in their 20s and 30s have the highest number of cases in New Mexico.

Health officials with the university of New Mexico say young people may not feel the effects of coronavirus the same as older people, but they should still be careful.

"I think this is a reminder that anyone can get sick, and there are bad outcomes that can occur in those young folks," said Dr. Walter Dehority, infectious disease specialist. "It also, perhaps more importantly, even though young may tend to do better with this disease, they can serve as a source of infection for individuals that are more susceptible."

Health officials say as businesses start to reopen, cases will rise.

But they remind the public that infections can be limited by wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.