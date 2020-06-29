Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down

Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 29, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: June 29, 2020 05:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County continues to see a spike in coronavirus cases. 

On Monday, the state Health Department announced a total of 173 new cases including 45 in Bernalillo County.

Advertisement

That’s more than twice the amount of new cases the county reported on the previous Monday.

Dr. Daniel Sosin, an epidemiologist with the Department of Health, attributed the rise to a lack of social distancing and not wearing a mask.

"And it's really a broad combination of more virus and a little bit of a drop off in our safety measures," he said. 

Dr. Sosin added: "All those steps that we've been harping on, for really months, four months now, those are best measures to contain, and we're really starting to slip back from those, and we really need to be enforcing them."

According to the state's data, people in their 20s and 30s have the highest number of cases in New Mexico.

Health officials with the university of New Mexico say young people may not feel the effects of coronavirus the same as older people, but they should still be careful.

"I think this is a reminder that anyone can get sick, and there are bad outcomes that can occur in those young folks," said Dr. Walter Dehority, infectious disease specialist. "It also, perhaps more importantly, even though young may tend to do better with this disease, they can serve as a source of infection for individuals that are more susceptible."

Health officials say as businesses start to reopen, cases will rise.

But they remind the public that infections can be limited by wearing a mask and staying six feet apart.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

In about-face, Arizona shuts bars, pools again to curb virus
In this photo taken Saturday, June 27, 2020, medical personnel prepare to test hundreds of people lined up in vehicles in Phoenix's western neighborhood of Maryvale in Phoenix for free COVID-19 tests organized by Equality Health Foundation, which focuses on care in underserved communities. Arizona's Republican governor shut down bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks Monday, June 29, and leaders in several states ordered residents to wear masks in public in a dramatic course reversal amid an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases nationwide. (AP Photo/Matt York)
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
City of Albuquerque changes location of fireworks display following complaints
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement


Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Rise in COVID-19 cases in NM attributed to people letting their guard down
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
Members of Albuquerque business community oppose hazard pay, sick leave proposals
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 173 additional COVID-19 cases
WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino closed due to brush fire
WB I-40 near Route 66 Casino closed due to brush fire
Scientists at Sandia National Labs hit another milestone in bomb refurbishment program
Scientists at Sandia National Labs hit another milestone in bomb refurbishment program