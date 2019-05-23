River festival organizers face opposite water level concerns | KOB 4
River festival organizers face opposite water level concerns

River festival organizers face opposite water level concerns

The Associated Press
May 23, 2019 12:41 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) - Organizers of a festival celebrating the Animas River in northwest New Mexico say they were again concerned about the water level.

The Farmington Daily Times reported Wednesday that organizers of the three-day Riverfest in Farmington were concerned last year that there could be too little river water to hold certain events like rafting trips.

They were concerned this year that there could be too much water. The San Juan Mountains snowpack has hovered near 300 percent of normal, causing a strong river flow.

Organizer Gloria Lehmer says the river level had recently creeped into the park, but now forecasts show moderate river conditions for the event this weekend.

___ Information from: The Daily Times, http://www.daily-times.com (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: May 23, 2019 12:41 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

